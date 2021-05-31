Quark Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, Quark has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $714.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,379,934 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.