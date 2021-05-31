QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.6% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QCOM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.54. 7,044,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,278,313. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average of $142.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

