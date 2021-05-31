Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $197.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $300,556.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,977,669.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,591 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.43. Qorvo has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

