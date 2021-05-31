Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Nordstrom stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

