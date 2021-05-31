Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for HEICO Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HEICO in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HEICO’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

HEICO stock opened at $140.46 on Monday. HEICO has a 1-year low of $92.45 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day moving average is $131.12.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

