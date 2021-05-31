Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BBY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Best Buy stock opened at $116.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.76. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

