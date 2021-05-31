Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Boosted by Capital One Financial

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Friday, May 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.85.

PDC Energy stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $43.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

