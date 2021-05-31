Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for agilon health, inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of agilon health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

AGL has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NYSE:AGL opened at $35.94 on Monday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

