Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Raised by Wedbush

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.28.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.17. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $18,299,433.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,420,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,747,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 870,178 shares of company stock worth $48,012,336. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

