Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million.

NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

PXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial cut shares of Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

