PYA Waltman Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.95. 2,267,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

