PYA Waltman Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up 4.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.39. 2,044,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,380. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day moving average of $119.69.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.