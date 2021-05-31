Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.09 million.

Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.52. 525,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,852.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 68.88%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

