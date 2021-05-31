Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Separately, Bradley Woods raised Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.36. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.