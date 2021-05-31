Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 42,991 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $54,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Shares of CDNS opened at $126.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.91.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,902 shares of company stock worth $56,863,950 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

