Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 420,748 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,052,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420,748 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $59,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.38 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.