Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,958 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $69,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $467,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

NYSE:COF opened at $160.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

