Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of NICE worth $66,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,664,000. Tlwm increased its stake in NICE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NICE by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 60,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

NICE stock opened at $222.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.31 and a 200 day moving average of $246.08. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $180.89 and a one year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.