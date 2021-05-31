PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Short Interest Up 63.4% in May

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the April 29th total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 235.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of PCELF stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers PowerCell S2 based solutions that comprise PowerCell MS-30, a fuel cell system for battery-operated electric vehicles; PowerCell PS-5, a fuel cell system that is used for electricity generation, as well as an auxiliary power generator for telecom, traffic, building, and household applications; and PowerCell S2 fuel cell stack.

