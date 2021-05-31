PlayFuel Price Down 14.6% This Week (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $1.35 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlayFuel

PLF is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

