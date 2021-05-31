PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.78.

AGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,318 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 191,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,623. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $372.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

