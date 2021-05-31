Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,153 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 632,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 683,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

PBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

PBI stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.79 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

