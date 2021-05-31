Pitcairn Co. Sells 486 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.98 on Monday, reaching $323.13. 910,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.41 and its 200-day moving average is $333.70. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

