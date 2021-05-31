Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $502.81. 2,911,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $404.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

