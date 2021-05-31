Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FGBI. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $19.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $192.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

In related news, Director William K. Hood bought 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

