Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 973,700 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the April 29th total of 697,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of PHAT opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $193,372.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $2,616,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,626 shares of company stock worth $9,397,313. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

