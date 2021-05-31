Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

NYSE PEN opened at $249.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,556.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.48 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.25.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

