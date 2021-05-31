Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce sales of $104.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $45.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $397.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $398.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $446.65 million, with estimates ranging from $415.00 million to $478.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ PVAC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. 181,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $295.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

