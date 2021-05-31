Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $159.50 million-$163.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.44 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.83. 156,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,805. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.21. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

