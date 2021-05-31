Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $329.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

