Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 294 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

NYSE ORCL opened at $78.74 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $227.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.