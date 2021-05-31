Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,432 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,929,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,986,586. The stock has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of -84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

