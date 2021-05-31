Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 14.9% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $31,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after buying an additional 718,916 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after buying an additional 656,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after buying an additional 584,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.43. 233,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,266. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.