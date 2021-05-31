Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $560,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $194.68. 857,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.