Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 206,592 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 102,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,746 shares of company stock worth $3,573,621. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,186. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.