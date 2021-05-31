Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,610 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Pacira BioSciences worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of PCRX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.67. 423,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $781,081.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $140,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,479. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.