Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 million-$35 million.

Shares of OUST stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 625,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. Ouster has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on OUST shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

