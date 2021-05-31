Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 million-$35 million.
Shares of OUST stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 625,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. Ouster has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $17.73.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
