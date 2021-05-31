Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $438 million-$454 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.24 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORGO. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

Organogenesis stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. Organogenesis has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

