Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $97.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

