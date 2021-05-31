Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

