Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $168.33 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

