Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 6,106 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $63.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.