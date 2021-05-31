Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 180,435 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,435 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,809,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 234,006 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $5,931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABEV. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

