Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.690-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.94 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.070 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. 44,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,116. The firm has a market cap of $533.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.38. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Oportun Financial’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

