Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.76 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.690-1.820 EPS.

Shares of OPRT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. 44,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,116. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $533.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $4,495,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

