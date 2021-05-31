ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in ONE Gas by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 65,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGS opened at $74.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

