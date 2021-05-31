OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Achieves $885.94 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. OMG Network has a total market cap of $885.94 million and approximately $399.80 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $6.32 or 0.00017607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 63.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00202020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001168 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000794 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

