OIN Finance (OIN) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and $255,006.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,538,724 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

