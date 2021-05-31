Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

NYSE OSH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,854. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In other news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $326,616.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,832,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,876 shares of company stock valued at $35,146,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

