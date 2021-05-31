NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,506 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $9,917,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $211.42. 2,239,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.13. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $96.10 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

